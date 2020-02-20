NZ Vs Ind: Ajinkya Rahane Talks In Marathi About Enjoying Poha And Coffee In New Zealand

India dominated New Zealand in the T20I series and sweeped the series completely before New Zealand did the same to them in the ODIs. Kane Williamson's men will now host Virat Kohli's Men in Blue for two Test matches before the tour gets wrapped up. India have an upper hand on the Kiwis as they are yet to be defeated in the ICC World Test Championship. New Zealand have only managed a single win, on the other extreme of the spectrum.

New Zealand vs India: Ajinkya Rahane is in awe of scenic New Zealand

In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane can be seen getting ready for a press conference ahead of the first Test that begins on Friday. In the video, Ajinkya Rahane is seen talking in his mother tongue, i.e. Marathi with another journalist, who is also replying in the same language. After asking the journalist about his recent whereabouts, Rahane proceeds to reflect on the beauty of the lake in Queenstown. A cheeky Ajinkya Rahane adds how the lake can beautifully be enjoyed at dawn along with a one's significant other having a cup of coffee and popular Maharashtrian breakfast dish, poha.

NZ vs IND: Will India get the last laugh before leaving New Zealand?

The Indian team has been in steamrolling form as far as Test cricket is concerned and the Tests in New Zealand can prove to be scintillating. Jasprit Bumrah will be back in the Indian lineup after injury but it will be interesting to see if the bowler can get into the rhythm of red-ball cricket. Alongside him, India will also boast the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. Captain Virat Kohli was not in the best of form (by his lofty standards, at least), and it will be interesting to see if Kohli can hit his peak during the Tests.

Here are the squads that both countries will field:

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill.

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (captain), BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, and Matt Henry.

The first Test will be played in Wellington and will begin at 4 AM IST on February 21.

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane to play for Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane will be a part of the Delhi Capitals outfit in the IPL 2020 and is set to play under Mumbai teammate Shreyas Iyer's captaincy alongside the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan post the New Zealand vs India Test series.

