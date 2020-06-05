NCP's Awhad Slams Troll Army For Criticising Rahul Gandhi Whose 'opinion Can't Be Ignored'

Backing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi a week after he courted controversy by washing his hands off Maharashtra even as its Coronavirus cases continue to be on the rise, state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said that whatever he is saying is 'factual.'

Taking to Twitter, the NCP neta slammed the 'troll army' for criticising the Wayanad MP and claimed that his opinion of the economic situation of the country due to Coronavirus pandemic 'cannot be ignored.' Moreover, Awhad went on to say that Rahul Gandhi was the first to 'opine' on COVID-19, and took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Namaste Trump event.

Amid rumours of chaos amid the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and Rahul Gandhi's own admission that Congress is only a 'supporting party, not decision-maker' in Maharashtra, the minister claimed that the former Congress chief is speaking for India. Of late, Rahul Gandhi has been speaking to various experts for their views on different Coronavirus-related matters, with industrialist Rahul Bajaj the latest to be interviewed by him. A recurring theme of the interviews has been Rahul Gandhi's insistence that the Coronavirus lockdown has failed.

Troll army keep on criticising @RahulGandhi

but the fact remains that wat ever he is saying is factual

His opinion on economic situation of the country can’t b ignored

He was the first to opine on #COVIDー19 when #ModiGovernment was busy greeting #trump #RahulSpeaksUpForIndia — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 5, 2020

Sena praises Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar

Earlier, in mouthpiece 'Saamana', Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he has made an excellent analysis of how the Covid lockdown has failed. "It is shocking that people can indulge in politics by demanding President's rule in Maharashtra for the rise in the coronavirus cases," he said.

Raut also praised NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and said that he laid the foundation stone of the 'Thackeray sarkar'. "He continues to say the government is stable and even the Congress is not going anywhere. MVA legislators are not up for sale in horse-trading. Hence, if the opposition says that the government will fall, it is wrong," he said.

"Even if there are internal conflicts among the ruling partners, there is no threat to the government as the allies know that its survival is the 'majboori' of each one of them," Raut said. He said that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, in which the BJP and Shiv Sena shared power, saw internal conflicts between the ruling allies, but it completed its full five-year term. "If the Fadnavis government, which witnessed deep internal conflicts between BJP and Sena, didn't fall, how can this one collapse? The Fadnavis government survived despite the (Sena) ministers carrying their resignation letters in their pockets," Raut wrote.

