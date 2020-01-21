'BJP, LJP, Cong, RJD, JD(U) Vs Road, School, Water, Power,' Says Kejriwal; Tiwari Replies

As a heated campaign on Delhi elections has begun, the main parties - Congress, BJP and AAP have resorted to a Twitter war. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his fight is against corruption, but all other parties -BJP, JDU, LJP, JJP, Congress and RJD are focussed to defeat him. He added that the people of Delhi are aware of AAP's goal, highlighting that it has always worked towards the prosperity of the capital forward.

In response to what Kejriwal presented as his achievements and ambition, BJP's Manoj Tiwari has taken a jibe on Kejriwal's 70 promises in his 2015 manifesto. He has said that Kejriwal's government has not built a single school or roads. Reiterating BJP's slogan: "Sabka saath Sabka Vikas", Tiwari said that AAP has failed.

Delhi polls: BJP fields youth wing leader Sunil Yadav against CM Kejriwal in second list

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal led a grand roadshow ahead of filing his nomination. However, he missed the deadline to file his papers due to delay caused by his roadshow. He will now file his nomination on Tuesday - 21 January, which is the last day to file the nomination. The roadshow started from Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg ended near Patel Chowk Metro station.

'Kejriwal vs Who?' unanswered, Delhi CM plans padyatra to file polls nomination

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal released a 10-point guaranty card – 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card'. The card was signed by the CM and would be followed by a detailed manifesto within 10 days after the party has presented it to the people of Delhi in a door to door campaign. While addressing the media, Kejriwal spoke about the guarantees saying that he will ensure these things in Delhi. A major highlight of his promises is that there will be free bus rides for students and mohalla marshals will be appointed, similar to bus marshals.

Kejriwal vs old friends: Gautam Gambhir's scathing response to AAP's 'Civil War' attack

Delhi Assembly Elections

The national capital Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. While it was speculated that BJP will file its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari against Kejriwal, former party president Amit Shah had announced that BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

In what is the major highlight of the polls is JDU vice president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor's team working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC is strategizing his re-election for the next term with a target of "Abki baar 67 paar" (This time we will cross 67), BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998, is eyeing a comeback. Kejriwal's AAP had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections.

Kejriwal proposes Mohalla Marshals in 'guarantee card' before AAP's Delhi manifesto