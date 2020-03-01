NCP Minister Nawab Malik Justifies Muslim Quota Proposal, Cites Sachar Committee Findings

Despite BJP’s vehement opposition to the Muslim quota proposal, NCP spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday staunchly defended it. Explaining that the Bombay High Court had upheld the NCP-Congress government’s ordinance to provide 5% reservation in state-owned or aided educational institutions, he noted that the Devendra Fadnavis government did not introduce a law in this regard. Citing the Sachar Committee report, Malik stated that if the needy can get an opportunity to pursue education, this shouldn’t be viewed through the prism of religion. Furthermore, he mentioned that the country would lag behind if the Muslim community failed to progress on the economic, social and educational front.

Nawab Malik remarked, "In 2014, we had come out with an ordinance that Muslims along with Marathas would get reservation in public employment and education. The matter went to court. The court gave consent to 5% reservation in aided educational institutions. But the earlier government led the ordinance lapsed. They did not bring a law in the Legislative Assembly. There was a question in the Legislative Council. We have assured that we will make a law as soon as possible to provide 5% reservation for Muslims in aided educational institutions."

"According to the Sachar Committee Report, the economic, social and educational condition of Muslims is very poor. If something gets an opportunity to access education, it should not be viewed through the religious lens. They are also a part of society. They are the citizens of India. If they remain weak, the country will remain weak. BJP people should understand this," he added.

'We will implement the High Court's order in the form of law'

Speaking on the floor of the Legislative Council on Friday, Malik revealed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would introduce a bill to the implement the Bombay HC’s decision on Muslim quota. His response came to a question by Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise. Moreover, he added that the bill would be passed in time before the beginning of the new academic year. However, the Shiv Sena denied that any such law was under consideration.

In the Legislative Council, Nawab Malik said, "The High Court has given its nod to give 5% reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. But the previous BJP-led government did not take any action on it. Now we have announced that we will implement the High Court's order in the form of law as soon as possible.”

(With ANI inputs)

