BJP VP Opposes Muslim Quota In Maharashtra, Says Move Aims To 'harness Vote-bank Politics'

Shortly after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government announced a 5% reservations for Muslims in school and colleges in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the BJP has opposed to the move, saying that religion-based quota is unconstitutional.

While speaking exclusively to the Republic TV, BJP National Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe alleged that the decision was taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government to harness "vote-bank politics," and recalled that similar cases have been rejected even by the Supreme court, as religion-based quota is 'unconstitutional'.

'Religion-based quota is a complete "no-no" according to our constituion, and if its being pursued so blatantly to harness votebank politics, then it will certainly be detrimental to our national integration, and cohesion in the society as well. This is why we (BJP) have been opposing it,' Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said. There were several cases pertaining to this in the Telangana court, and the High courts as well as the Supreme court have repeatedly rejected the idea of religion based quota," the BJP VP said.

Although the reservation in Maharashtra has already breached 70%, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Aghadi government introduced a Muslim-based reservation in the state.

MVA government announces 5% reservations for Muslims

In a massive development, the MVA government, on Friday announced in a 5% reservations for Muslims in school and colleges. State minister for minority affairs, Nawab Malik in response to Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise said in the Council that a bill will be introduced and the government will ensure its smooth passage.

Malik added that action will be taken to ensure the passade before the beginning of the admissions for the academic year.

Muslim reservation in Maharashtra

Earlier in January, Malik had confirmed that the move was in talks since the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) but had not been finalised yet. In spite of reservation in Maharashtra breaching 70%, sources on January 31, reported that the Thackeray-led Aghadi government is preparing to introduce a Muslim-based reservation in the state. Incidentally, a Muslim reservation was mentioned in Congress and NCP's manifesto.

