NCP Deems BJP's Rajasthan 'Operation Lotus' A Failure; Cites 'confident' Gehlot-Guv Meet

As the Rajasthan deadlock continues, NCP's Majeed Memon has claimed that BJP's 'Operation Lotus' appears to have failed. Even after repeated statements by BJP ministers that the saffron party is not involved in the political mess in the state, NCP - which is Congress' ally in Maharashtra, has said that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's meeting with Governor has proven his confidence. While Gehlot's office maintained that his 45-minutes-meet with Governor Kalraj Mishra was a courtesy meet, sources said that he may have submitted a list of MLAs supporting his government and may call an urgent Assembly session.

Memon also said that 'Pilot’s plot in Rajasthan flopped' and claimed that whole drama was 'orchestrated by BJP bosses.' This comes after Pilot and his 18 MLAs plea in Rajasthan HC against their disqualification was adjourned till Monday. Moreover, the assembly speaker has assured that no action will be taken against the MLAs till 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Pilot has openly stated that he won't join the BJP but has not revealed his further plans. Former CM Vasundhara Raje broke her silence on Saturday and extended support to her party, saying that leaders should work for the people of Rajasthan. However, she did not name Gehlot or Pilot in her statement.

Desert storm in Rajasthan seems to have blown over with CM confidently meting the Governor and contemplating convening Assaembly session soon. ‘Operation Lotus’ appears to have failed this time. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) July 19, 2020

Rajasthan political crisis

A deadlock has reigned in the state with Sachin Pilot's silence on his further plans and after Congress sacked him from the Deputy CM's post. The Rajasthan High Court on Friday adjourned the plea filed by Pilot and his MLAs against the Speaker's disqualification notice to Monday at 10 AM. Moreover, the Rajasthan Speaker has assured the court that no action will be taken against the MLAs till 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

On the other side, the Rajasthan SOG produced an audio clip that allegedly features businessman Sanjay Jain talking to MLAs about money transactions in a sessions court in Jaipur. Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani have also been arrested. The SOG team visited hotels in Haryana and issued a notice to the 19 rebel MLAs to collect evidence in the form of voice samples. Meanwhile, BJP has denied the allegations and demanded CBI inquiry into alleged phone tapping. Furthermore, the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday, sought a report from Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state, as per ANI sources.

Additionally, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday, called upon Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan. While Gehlot maintains that the 45-minutes meeting was a courtesy visit, sources report that Gehlot has submitted a list of MLAs supporting his government - including Congress, BTP and Independent, after formally receiving the support of 2 BTP MLAs.

