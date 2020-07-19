Congress' Singhvi Alleges Political Angle In CBI Seeking Report On Rajasthan Phone Tapping

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs stepped-in to inquire about the alleged phone tapping in Rajasthan, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has said that these steps are being taken to 'thwart truth'. This comes after Congress released audiotapes alleging that BJP leaders are conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government while maintaining silence about the origin of the tapes. Singhvi said that even as police inquiry is going on, BJP has 'conveniently' demanded CBI probe, after which the MHA has stepped in. Singhvi is representing the Congress CLP in Sachin Pilot's plea in the Rajasthan HC against the speaker's disqualification notice to him.

BJP demands CBI inquiry; MHA steps in

Earlier on Saturday, addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded a CBI inquiry on the phone taping after Congress released an audiotape alleging horse-trading attempts by the former. Patra asked the Ashok Gehlot government if orders were passed to tap the phones of all leaders in Rajasthan and are still going on?



Moreover, in a major development on Saturday night, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state, as per ANI sources.

Rajasthan political crisis

A deadlock has reigned in the state with Sachin Pilot's silence on his further plans and after Congress sacked him from the Deputy CM's post. The Rajasthan High Court on Friday adjourned the plea filed by Pilot and his MLAs against the Speaker's disqualification notice to Monday at 10 AM. Moreover, the Rajasthan Speaker has assured the court that no action will be taken against the MLAs till 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

On the other side, the Rajasthan SOG produced an audio clip that allegedly features businessman Sanjay Jain talking to MLAs about money transactions in a sessions court in Jaipur. Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani have also been arrested. The SOG team visited hotels in Haryana and issued a notice to the 19 rebel MLAs to collect evidence in the form of voice samples. Meanwhile, BJP has denied the allegations and demanded CBI inquiry into alleged phone tapping. Furthermore, the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday, sought a report from Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state, as per ANI sources.

Additionally, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday, called upon Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan. While Gehlot maintains that the 45-minutes meeting was a courtesy visit, sources report that Gehlot has submitted a list of MLAs supporting his government - including Congress, BTP and Independent, after formally receiving the support of 2 BTP MLAs.

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after the State's SOG issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators.

At the moment, a plea has also been filed against a touted 104 Gehlot camp MLAs who are lodged in the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, and have been seen gathered together to watch Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lagaan', and at cooking and yoga classes, purportedly flouting Covid norms.

