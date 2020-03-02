The Debate
KTR Hopes PM Modi's Account Is Not Hacked, Asks Whether He's Hinting At A 'Digital Detox'

General News

TRS leader and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday reacted to Prime Minister Modi's tweet where he was 'thinking about giving up his social media accounts'

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Telangana IT Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K.T. Rama Rao - who is also the son of CM KCR - on Monday reacted to Prime Minister Modi's tweet where he spoke about 'thinking of giving up his social media accounts.'

Taking to Twitter, the TRS leader stated that he hoped that no one had hacked into the Prime Minister's account and also pointed out that PM Modi may be hinting at digital detox. 

Cong advises PM Modi to give this advice to 'troll army'

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Modi to give this advice to those who run a 'troll army' in his name (PM Modi's name) and 'threaten, abuse, and intimidate people'. 

PM Modi thinking of giving up social media

In s surprising development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube on Sunday. Making this announcement on his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi stated that he will keep everyone posted. 

BJP spokespersons requested him not to

Published:
COMMENT
