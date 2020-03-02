KTR Hopes PM Modi's Account Is Not Hacked, Asks Whether He's Hinting At A 'Digital Detox'

Telangana IT Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K.T. Rama Rao - who is also the son of CM KCR - on Monday reacted to Prime Minister Modi's tweet where he spoke about 'thinking of giving up his social media accounts.'

Taking to Twitter, the TRS leader stated that he hoped that no one had hacked into the Prime Minister's account and also pointed out that PM Modi may be hinting at digital detox.

Hope no one hacked the Hon’ble PM’s account 😀🤞 Or is it plain digital detox that he’s hinting at? https://t.co/PGT0zqPHPM — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 2, 2020

Cong advises PM Modi to give this advice to 'troll army'

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Modi to give this advice to those who run a 'troll army' in his name (PM Modi's name) and 'threaten, abuse, and intimidate people'.

Respected Modi ji,



Earnestly wish you would give this advise to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in you name!



Sincere Regards,

Citizens of India. https://t.co/hGtf64Fyf9 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 2, 2020

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

The urge to give up SM is to be appreciated. The toxicity of this medium is a bane. https://t.co/Dcp112TSlt — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 2, 2020

PM Modi thinking of giving up social media

In s surprising development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube on Sunday. Making this announcement on his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi stated that he will keep everyone posted.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

BJP spokespersons requested him not to

If there is one person who has very effectively used social media for nation building, it's @narendramodi ji. The world admires him for his insightful, visionary messages.

If taken, this decision will be a very big loss for the social media world & for the common man. https://t.co/TIh4QMAHMp — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) March 2, 2020

