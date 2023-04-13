NCP's Ajit Pawar, Congress' Nana Patole Engage In Heated Exchange Amidst MVA Exit Rumours

Amid rumours of Ajit Pawar leaving Maha Vikas Aghadi-- the opposition alliance in Maharashtra consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, a war of words broke out between the NCP leader and Congress state unit chief Nana Patole.

Speaking to reporters over issues within the MVA, Ajit Pawar hit out at the Grand Old Party Maharashtra wing's chief and said, "Many a time, Nana Patole says things that lead to differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. If he has any objection, then instead of going to the media, he should raise it with Jayant Patil or Uddhav Thackeray."

"A solution could be found. Whenever anything happens, it takes two to tango. Also, when such news comes out, respective party workers get confused. So, such things should stop, I will raise this issue in the MVA meeting," the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly added.

War of words between NCP and Congress

Nana Patole, on the other hand, stated that he had conveyed his views to the NCP state chief Jayant Patil. He also hit out the Ajit Pawar's party stating that an alliance between the NCP and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will undermine the fight against the latter.

"Ajit Pawar is seemingly not aware of facts. We briefed their state president Jayant Patil. If he did not tell, then it is his fault... An alliance with the BJP will weaken the fight against the ruling party at the Centre and doesn't bode well considering the larger picture (2024 Lok Sabha polls)," Patole said. He also claimed that the Leader of the Opposition will not join the Saffron party

However, while speaking to Republic, Patole asserted that the party is prepared with a plan B. "Congress is ready, its plan is completely ready, we won't take a chance of getting betrayed, and we are all set," he said.

Notably, the political infighting in the MVA erupted after the NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his party leader Ajit made pro-BJP statements. The NCP supremo stated that the Adani Group was "targeted" in the Hindenburg report and that a JPC is unnecessary. Following this, Ajit backed the EVM and also lauded PM Modi's leadership stating that the BJP won 2014, 2019 and several state elections under the leadership of Modi.

(With inputs from agencies)