NCP Reminds Bihar DGP's Of 'aukaat' Remark On Rhea; Says 'cat Is Out Of The Bag' Over VRS

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the latest to hit out at Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey over his voluntary retirement. After Congress and Shiv Sena, Senior NCP leader Majeed Memon slammed the former Bihar DGP saying that his 'Gupt deal with the BJP' stood exposed. Questioning him for maligning the Maharashtra Government, Memon lashed out at Pandey asking him to express regret over his previous 'Aukat' comment adding that the 'cat was now out of the bag.'

DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey ‘s ‘Gupt deal ‘ with BJP stands exposed. The cat is out of bag. Why was he in front maligning Maharashtra govt. led by Maha Aghadi. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) September 23, 2020

If Bihar DGP is told by some one now ‘ His aukaat is exposed ‘, how much he would feel hurt by the use of word ‘aukaat’. Let him express regret for using the term for a woman citizen. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) September 23, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Congress and the Shiv Sena lashed out at the BJP for trying to 'use' the Bihar DGP to defame Maharashtra slamming the DGP for viewing Sushant Singh Rajput's death as a 'political opportunity.' Taking to Twitter Congress' Sachin Sawant had called the DGP's retirement a "big dirty conspiracy of the BJP". Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi had also attacked the DGP for starting his political career using the death of someone.

Bihar DGP to contest elections?

"I have not said anything yet about contesting elections. Anybody can say anything. I have served as DGP and now I am free. I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. I have served as the DGP of Bihar and ensured law and order was maintained in the state. There were law and order situations in various states of the country during CAA-NRC protest but I have maintained it in the state," Pandey said.

Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, DG Civil Defence and Fire Services has been given the additional charge of DGP Bihar till further orders.

