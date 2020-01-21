NCP's Majeed Memon Jumps In To Back Soni Razdan Over Afzal Guru Remark

Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon weighed in on Bollywood actress Soni Razdan's tweet on executed terrorist Afzal Guru saying that the biggest drawback of the death penalty is that "once it is executed, it is irretrievable". Soni Razdan in a controversial tweet attempted to accentuate the links between Davinder Singh and Afzal Guru who was hung for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack. The actor questioned the death penalty and subsequent hanging, claiming that he was made the 'scapegoat' in the situation.

Majeed Memon tweets

The biggest drawback of death penalty is that once it is executed, it is irretrievable. Many times truth remains under wraps even after the trial is over, and if it manifests post execution, justice becomes casualty. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) January 21, 2020

READ | 'Nobody Saying He's Innocent, But...': Soni Razdan Makes Afzal Guru Case, Questions Probe

Soni Razdan questions death penalty on Afzal Guru

This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat https://t.co/UUVV2Z9UGU — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 21, 2020

READ | Soni Razdan Joins Pro-Afzal Guru Lobby With 'scapegoat' Claim; Mahesh Bhatt Cries 'Hitler'

Soni Razdan clarifies statement

Attempting a clarification on her previous statement, Soni Razdan yet again defended Afzal Guru and demanded a fresh probe be initiated, stating that if he was tortured, and was ordered by his 'torturer' (hinting at suspended DySP of J&K Davinder Singh) to commit the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, then the matter should be 'fully investigated'. Shedding light on what she meant by 'Travesty of justice', Razdan questioned the allegations leveled by Afzal Guru on Davinder Singh back in 2013.

READ | Oppose Modi If You Want, Don't Be Soft On Afzal Guru: BJP's Kirit Somaiya To Soni Razdan

Afzal Guru

Afzal Guru was hung to death in February 2013 for his role in the terror attack. DySP Davinder Singh, meanwhile, was arrested on January 11 allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists—Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

READ | J&K Cop Davinder Singh's Arrest Revives Pro-Afzal Guru Voices