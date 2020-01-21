'Nobody Saying He's Innocent, But...': Soni Razdan Makes Afzal Guru Case, Questions Probe

Soni Razdan in a controversial tweet attempted to accentuate the links between Davinder Singh and Afzal Guru who was hung for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack. The actor questioned the death penalty and subsequent hanging, claiming that he was made the 'scapegoat' in the situation.

This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat https://t.co/UUVV2Z9UGU — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 21, 2020

Soni Razdan clarifies statement on Afzal Guru

Attempting a clarification on her previous statement, Soni Razdan yet again defended Afzal Guru and demanded a fresh probe be initiated, stating that if he was tortured, and was ordered by his 'torturer' (hinting at suspended DySP of J&K Davinder Singh) to commit the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, then the matter should be 'fully investigated'. Shedding light on what she meant by 'Travesty of justice', Razdan questioned the allegations leveled by Afzal Guru on Davinder Singh back in 2013.

No one is saying he is innocent. But if he was tortured and then ordered by his torturer to do what he did isn’t that what needed to be fully investigated ? Why did no one take his allegations about Devinder Singh seriously. That’s the travesty. https://t.co/PBRhz1gGBg — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 21, 2020

Afzal Guru was hung to death in February 2013 for his role in the terror attack. DySP Davinder Singh, meanwhile, was arrested on Jan 11 allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

In a letter written in 2013, Afzal Guru, who was executed after being convicted for the Parliament attack, has said "DSP Davinder Singh", the then deputy superintendent of police of Special Operations Group, had asked him to "take Mohammad", a co-accused in the Parliament attack case, "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him". However, the angle was probed and could not be substantiated with any evidence, the officials had said.

