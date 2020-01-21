The Debate
NCP's Majeed Memon Slams Congress Leaders For Doubting The Role Of States In Rejecting CAA

Politics

NCP MP from Rajya Sabha Majeed Memon on Tuesday questioned the Congress party leaders for raising doubts over the role of states in rejecting Citizenship Act

NCP

As protests against the Citizenship Amendement Act continues, Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday asked on why should the Congress leaders now express their doubts about the role of states in rejecting the Citizenship Amendement Act when people throughout the country have raised their voices opposing the Act. 

READ | 'Gain some education': NCP MP Majeed Memon slams Delhi Police over Jamia violence

NCP leader Memon questions Amit Shah 

Earlier on December 16, NCP leader Majeed Memon had questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the ongoing protests and violence in different parts of the country. He raised doubts over whether the Citizenship Amendment Act was beneficial to the people of the country. Alleging that the government was manipulating numbers in the Parliament for the passage of legislation, he criticised it for not seeking proper scrutiny of Bills. He contended that this could have disastrous consequences. 

READ | NCP MP Majeed Memon questions Amit Shah over protests, calls for proper scrutiny of Bills

In his tweet, the NCP leader also questioned the Narendra Modi government over not sending the proposed 'controversial bill' for scrutiny to the Parliament's select committee, and called out the BJP for manipulating numbers in the house. 

READ | Amit Shah tells 'opponents' in Lucknow rally: 'CAA won't be rolled back, despite protests'

READ | Majeed Memon says PMO & MEA need to ensure safety of Indians in Gulf amid US-Iran conflict

