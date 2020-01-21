NCP's Majeed Memon Slams Congress Leaders For Doubting The Role Of States In Rejecting CAA

As protests against the Citizenship Amendement Act continues, Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday asked on why should the Congress leaders now express their doubts about the role of states in rejecting the Citizenship Amendement Act when people throughout the country have raised their voices opposing the Act.

Why should Congress leaders now express their doubts about role of States in rejecting CAA more so after people’s movement through out the country has swelled to oppose it. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) January 21, 2020

NCP leader Memon questions Amit Shah

Earlier on December 16, NCP leader Majeed Memon had questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the ongoing protests and violence in different parts of the country. He raised doubts over whether the Citizenship Amendment Act was beneficial to the people of the country. Alleging that the government was manipulating numbers in the Parliament for the passage of legislation, he criticised it for not seeking proper scrutiny of Bills. He contended that this could have disastrous consequences.

What has the HM to say that if his brainchild CAA is in the interest of people of India, why there is widespread protests, arson and killing going on. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) December 16, 2019

In his tweet, the NCP leader also questioned the Narendra Modi government over not sending the proposed 'controversial bill' for scrutiny to the Parliament's select committee, and called out the BJP for manipulating numbers in the house.

Why the Modi rule doesnot agree to send any proposed contravential Bill for further scrutiny to Parliamentry select Commitees so as to have proper scrutiny of it ? Pushing them by manipulating numbers in the House would be disastrous. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) December 16, 2019

