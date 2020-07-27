'Who's Steering?': BJP Sees Veiled Dig In Ajit Pawar's B'day wish To Maharashtra CM Uddhav

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar on Monday posted an interesting birthday wish for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray which has sent speculation coursing through social media. Wishing CM Uddhav a healthy and long life on his 60th birthday, the NCP leader shared an image of the two in a car together with Ajit Pawar behind the steering wheel.

This image of the duo together is being seen as a cryptic message for the CM. The reason being that this uncanny coincidence comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray challenged the opposition asking them to topple his 'three-wheeler' government saying that the 'steering wheel was in his hands.' Persons in certain sections, namely BJP leaders, believe its the NCP's veiled dig at the CM, reminding him of who was truly steering the Maha Vikas Aghadi wagon.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena party chief, Mahavikas Aghadi leader Hon'ble Shri Uddhav Thackeray. On the occasion of Uddhavji Thackeray's diamond jubilee birthday, my heartfelt wishes! I wish him good health and longevity," tweeted Ajit Pawar. "I am confident that under Uddhavji's able and efficient leadership, we will definitely win the ongoing battle against Corona and make Maharashtra a progressive, progressive country once again the top state in the country and the world," he added.

Best wishes to the Hon. CM of Maharashtra, ShivSena Party President & Maha Vikas Aghadi Leader, Shri. Uddhav Thackeray ji. Wish you a healthy & long life! @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/PlrNgNg508 — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) July 26, 2020

BJP's Ram Kadam raises question

'Whose hands is the state's steering in?' asked Ram Kadam at once, the significance of the picture not lost on him. Here's his tweet:

'No birthday celebration'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Thackeray had said on Thursday that he would not celebrate his 60th birthday. Nobody should come to his house or office to extend greetings on his birthday on July 27, he said.

"Instead of spending money on garlands, the amount should be contributed to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Health camps, blood and plasma donation camps should be organized," he said, adding he would like to dedicate all the birthday wishes to COVID warriors.

"There should be no posters and banners and no crowds," the chief minister added, reminding that the state was still battling coronavirus. "Last four months' efforts are bearing fruit but we have to be alert," he said.

