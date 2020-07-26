Prakash Ambedkar Belittles COVID Crisis, Urges CM Uddhav To Lift Lockdown In Maharashtra

Urging Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to not assume God-like powers, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday called for the lockdown to not be extended beyond July 31. Referring to an Australian scientist's report, he claimed that the immune system of Indians is very strong. Downplaying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he cited that India's case fatality rate was as low as 2%.

Amid 13,656 persons losing their life due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Prakash Ambedkar mentioned that 'the death of any person who is born is certain'. Claiming that nature has ordained that people shall live, he stressed that it was important to revive India's economic situation. According to the VBA chief, people will die of hunger if the economy doesn't revive.

Prakash Ambedkar remarked, "Uddhav Thackeray, do not become God. Coronavirus frightened everyone. I was in Bihar at that time. US’ Hopkins Institute said that 40% of the people will be infected. But after a week, an Australian scientist submitted a report that COVID-19 will not spread in India. The immune system of Indians is very good. Today, the mortality rate is about 2% or just slightly higher. Buddha preached one thing- when human beings are born, their death is certain. Nature has decided that people will live. It is important to focus on improving the country’s economic situation. Only then, people can live. Otherwise, people will die of hunger. It is the demand of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi that you should not extend the lockdown."

Thackeray defends lockdown

In the first part of the exclusive interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray put forth a passionate defence of the lockdown in the state. He cautioned against declaring that the COVID-19 spread in Mumbai is under control. Maintaining that one can't lock down or unlock suddenly, he cited the huge number of fatalities in the USA under the Trump administration.

Uddhav Thackeray commented, "One can't lockdown suddenly or unlock suddenly. Either one must be prepared to have no lockdown as in the US. Are we prepared to do that? I am not. I am not Donald Trump and can't see my people suffering in front of my eyes."

