Simi Garewal Backs Kangana On Nirbhaya Rapists, But Calls Indira Jaising 'a Fine Woman'

Veteran actress and talk show host Simi Garewal has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut's comment stating that Nirbhaya's rapists should be publicly hanged to warn others from committing heinous crimes. However, in another tweet, she went on to call Senior Advocate Indira Jaising a ' fine woman' and a 'brilliant lawyer'.

Simi backs Kangana over the public hanging of Nirbhaya rapists but calls Indira Jaising a 'fine woman'

As per my earlier tweet, I agree with #Kangana @Rangoli_A. There should be a public hanging of the criminal rapists. Set an example. Let it instill fear of the law. pic.twitter.com/8S2bjtB7AJ — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) January 23, 2020

#IndiraJaising is a fine woman & a brilliant lawyer. She has spent a lifetime fighting for women's rights, for justice. I've never met her but have followed her crusade with admiration & #respect — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) January 23, 2020

This comes after Kangana Ranaut hit out at the senior lawyer who claimed that the Delhi gang-rape victim's mother to pardon the rapists just like Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi forgave her husband's killers.

Lashing out at the senior lawyer, Kangana Ranaut had said, Jaising should be kept in jail with Nirbhaya's rapists for 4 days. She concluded by saying that it is because of women like her who support rapists, that victims fail to get justice. Further commenting on the convicts of Nirbhaya, Kangana said, "Firstly they shouldn't be called minors because if he can reproduce and rape someone then he is not a minor. These men should be hanged till death at crossroads to set an example."

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement,'Nirbhaya's mother should forgive the convicts': That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. (22.1) pic.twitter.com/MtNcAca1QG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

