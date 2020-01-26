PM Modi Extends Republic Day Wishes To The Nation

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on Sunday. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day, Jai Hind!'. Later in the day, PM Modi will be visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate to pay tributes to the brave-hearts by laying a wreath. With this, the 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will commence.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also extended his wishes to the citizens of the country on Republic Day.

सभी देशवासियों को 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/BRn4YB5q0h — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2020

Capt. Amarinder Singh's message on 71st Republic Day

Taking to his Twitter, Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh appealed everyone to thank the freedom fighters, who shaped the country to be Sovereign, Secular and the Democratic Republic.

Today on 71st #RepublicDay, let's take a minute to thank all who fought for our freedom & shaped our country to be a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular & Democratic Republic with the adoption of the Constitution. Let us pledge to uphold & safeguard these values of our great Nation. pic.twitter.com/Hzq5fsmF9P — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 25, 2020

Grand Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi

The day is celebrated across India with a lot of fervour. The main Republic Day celebration is held in the national capital, New Delhi, at the Rajpath before the President of India. This year, amid the presence of Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in the national capital to represent the 71st Republic Day Parade of India as a chief guest, the country is all set to showcase its military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress on display at the majestic Rajpath.

The 90-minutes parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the 21-gun salute. The march will begin at 1000 hours from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort, via the traditional route of Rajpath.

