Nitin Gadkari Predicts 'BJP CM To Take Oath In WB On May 4'; Vows To Change Bengal's Image

Addressing a rally in Joypur on Wednesday, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari predicted that BJP will get a majority in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. Asserting that no one can stop a BJP leader from taking oath as the Chief Minister on May 4, he assured that his party would change the image of the state and make India the world's number superpower. Maintaining that the future of the people is at stake, he urged them to press the Lotus button on the polling day.

Weighing in on the prospects of a BJP victory, Gadkari claimed that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will get such a shock that she will jump 2 feet in the air post the election results. On this occasion, he also refuted the WB CM's charge that BJP leaders are "outsiders". To buttress his point, the Union Minister highlighted that BJP is based on the ideology of Jan Sangh, whose founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born in West Bengal.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari remarked, "'Parivartan' will happen on May 2. 'Lotus' will win. Bharatiya Janata Party will get a majority. On May 3, our leader will be elected. On May 4, BJP's Chief minister will take the oath. No one can stop it now."

"Wake up in the morning on the day of polls. Remember your God. Go to polling centres and press the button of Lotus. Aisa current lagega ki Mamata ji apni kursi se 2 foot upar uth jaaegi," he added.

WB Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in WB, BJP has launched a fierce campaign to defeat TMC. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

