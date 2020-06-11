Nitin Gadkari Says India's National Security Strong, Border Issue With China Resolved

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that India's security issues with China have been resolved, adding that the country's internal and external security is 'strong'. Gadkari's comments come ahead of the second round of talks between the representatives of the two countries.

Gadkari says issues with China resolved

"Internal and external security of the country is strong. We have resolved the matter with China diplomatically. You also know what we have been working continuously to nab the terrorists coming from Pakistan," said Gadkari, who was speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Jan Samvad Rally via video conference.

On Wednesday, India and China held Major General-level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border point to find a resolution to the standoff along the Line of Actual Control. This comes a day after China's Peoples Liberation Army pulled back its troops from the Galwan valley, PP-15 and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh. More rounds of talks, including at the battalion commander level are expected to be held in the next 10 days.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying stated that a "positive consensus" had been reached between both sides over issues concerning the Western sector of the India-China border.

India-China standoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, three days before the talks, China appointed Lieutenant General Xu Qiling as the new commander for its Western Theatre Command Ground Force. The Western Theatre Command is a unit of the Chinese military that is responsible for guarding the 3488 km long Line of Actual Control with India.

On May 28, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Indian soldiers have taken a responsible approach and are following due protocols. It maintained that the Centre remains firm on maintaining sovereignty and national security. Speaking with Republic TV, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would not let India's self-respect come down. He added that diplomatic talks with China were going on.

