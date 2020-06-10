China Says 'positive Consensus' Reached With India To 'ease' Border Standoff

China on Wednesday said that a "positive consensus" has been reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at "easing" the situation along the borders.

"China and India have been effectively communicating via diplomatic and military channels over issues concerning the western section of the India-China border, during which a positive consensus has been reached," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted by a Chinese news outlet as saying. "The two sides are following this consensus to take actions to ease the situation along the borders, she added.

Neighbours engage in talks

The remarks from Beijing came a day after officials in New Delhi suggested that armies of India and China have undertaken a "limited disengagement" in few areas in eastern Ladakh in a demonstration of their intent to end the border standoff peacefully ahead of another round of military talks on Wednesday.

Reports state that Indian and Chinese officials will continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas. The talks between the two armies are going to be held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area, top government sources told ANI.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated, "Talks with China are on at a military and diplomatic level. The June 6 talks were very positive and both the countries have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle," while assuring citizens that "leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on India's pride and self-respect."

The issue started early last month when the Chinese started building up militarily along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and started deploying troops at multiple locations along the LAC including Finger area, Pangong Tso Lake, and the Galwan valley.

