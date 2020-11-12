Nitish Kumar Says 'NDA Will Decide On CM', Despite PM Modi Endorsing His 'leadership'

Addressing his first press conference since his electoral win, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on Thursday, once again failed to answer if he would be sworn in again as CM. This statement by the incumbent CM, comes after his deputy CM Sushil Modi affirming that Nitish Kumar will be the next CM. PM Modi too has endorsed Nitish Kumar as CM, saying ' All BJP and NDA workers under the leadership of Nitish ji'. The recently concluded Bihar polls ushered Nitish Kumar's 6th stint as Chief Minister after NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats.

Nitish: 'NDA will decide on CM'

"I have made no claim on CM post. The decision will be taken by NDA", said Nitish Kumar. Detailing the plan about the next cabinet, he added, "It is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow As of now, the current government will remain till November 29." The JD(U) chief has maintained that he has not staked claim on CM post and has stated that this was his last election.

I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA: Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM and JD(U) Chief on being asked, "Who will be the CM?" pic.twitter.com/2U3XDIfRUF — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Reacting to Tejashwi's jibe asking him to step down as CM after finishing third in the polls, he said, "I do not say things against people without reason. I have no personal grievances against someone. If people insult one who works, then when a person who does not do work comes into power, understand what will be the situation of the future".

Tejashwi: 'Improve by January, or else..'

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Some people in Mahagathbandhan have said that the person who is NDA's face is not deserving of the job (CM post). Today his face (Nitish Kumar) has reached the third position, which shows the change in people's voting. He must respect their wishes and step down. While we will be undertaking a 'Thank you' yatra soon, if the situation will not improve by January, we will start a massive protest."

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

