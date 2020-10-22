Karnataka BJP Names Yediyurappa Its 2023 Election Face After Own MLA Says 'CM On Way Out'

After BJP MLA Basangouda Yatnal said that Karnataka Chief Minister will soon be changed as most senior leaders in the state are not happy with BS Yediyurappa, the party's Karnataka unit on Wednesday ruled out any leadership change. BJP's Karnataka unit said it will face the next election too under Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and warned of action against indiscipline.

'Disciplinary action will be taken'

"There is no question of Chief Minister change in the state, for the next three years Yediyurappa will remain the Chief Minister, " the state BJP said in a tweet quoting its president Nalin Kumar Kateel. "Yediyurappa will complete his term and we will face the next election also under his leadership. Disciplinary action will be taken against those indulging in indiscipline," he said.

Indicating a rebellion, Yatnal had on Monday said that Yediyurappa will not remain the Chief Minister for long and the high command has decided that his successor will be from the north Karnataka region. The former Union Minister had even accused the Chief Minister of taking all the development work to his home district of Shivamogga, while taking back the funds allocated to MLAs of other constituencies.

While Yediyurappa, not wishing to react to Yatnal's statement, has merely said he will talk to the disgruntled leader, several BJP leaders and ministers have hit out at him.

Yatnal defends his statement

Amid attacks on him by partymen, Yatnal on his part has tried to defend himself. In a late-night tweet, he said "I'm working as a public representative with conscience and by becoming the voice of the people for Karnataka's development. I have never bowed down before anyone or indulged in skulduggery with a Ministerial aspiration. I'm not that type."

This is not the first time that Yatnal has expressed his displeasure against Yediyurappa. Claiming that he was upset regarding the development of his constituency, Yatnal, while denying ministerial aspirations and rebellion against the 77-year-old Chief Minister, had in June stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were his leaders and Yediyurappa was "only the Chief Minister.

Earlier, eight times MLA and senior BJP leader Umesh Katti had said that he does not want to become a minister in the present government; instead, he wants to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka from North Karnataka region. Notably, Umesh Katti, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Murugesh Nirani, Ramesh Katti, CP Yogishwar, Rajugowda and many others had held secret meetings against Yediyurappa leadership at unknown locations in the state multiple times earlier this year.

There has been speculation in some quarters in recent times about the possible change in leadership, considering Yediyurappa's age, but the BJP has strongly rejected it.

(With agency inputs)