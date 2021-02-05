No Stay On Rath Yatra In WB, District Admin Can't Stop It, Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

In the latest development, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya categorically stated that it was the party's fundamental right to take out the Rath Yatra to be 'among the people'. Vijayvargiya's remarks come after a PIL was filed in the Calcutta HC seeking a stay on the planned Yatra citing COVID-19 and issues of law & order. Speaking to the media, Kailash Vijayvargiya noted that the Court had not pronounced a stay order on the Rath Yatra and hence the district administration couldn't stop the procession. The BJP leader further announced the party's decision to go ahead with the Rath Yatra as planned and revealed that party president JP Nadda will inaugurate the first Rath Yatra on February 6 following which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a yatra from Coochbehar on February 11.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had asked the state's BJP unit to approach the local authorities to seek permission for the proposed Parivartan Yatra in the poll-bound state. In reply to BJP's request seeking permission, West Bengal's special secretary asked them to approach the appropriate local authorities dealing with law and order to get a nod. The West Bengal government asked the BJP to write to the District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendant of Police (SPs) with the route details of the yatra to get permission. As per reports, BJP is set to write a detailed letter to the authorities on Wednesday.

BJP plans Rath Yatra in Bengal

"Five Rath Yatras will happen in West Bengal. One will happen in north Bengal also. We wish to hold Rath Yatras in all Assembly seats. We will inform the public about the manner in which Mamata's TMC has practiced corruption, violence, not allowing the Centre's benefits to reach the poor via these Rath Yatras. To make Bengal free of the mafias in coal, alcohol, sand, fake currency, gold sector, the BJP will hold Rath Yatras," Kailash Vijayvargiya said speaking to reporters on Sunday.

"The government has learned a lesson that they would bear losses if permission is not granted. We hope to proceed with the Rath Yatra after taking permission. We also hope permission is granted for helicopters of our leaders to land in Bengal", he added.

A charged-up West Bengal ahead of polls

The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits.

