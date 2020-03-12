'North-East Delhi Riots Seemed Well-planned,' Says Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha about the North-East Delhi riots that claimed as many as 52 lives and injured over 200 people. While addressing the Upper House of the Parliament, the BJP MP slammed the Opposition for not appealing people to maintain peace during the riot-like situation.

"I am saddened by the riots that shook the North-East region of the National Capital. I was pained after the Home Minister informed about nearly 52 Indians losing their life. I was shocked that the riots did not emerge abruptly but, they happened one step after the other. During such crucial time, no opposition leader appealed for peace," the BJP MP said.

Adding further to his statement, Sudhanshu Trivedi also stated that the riots 'seemed to be well planned.' "Home Minister Amit Shah was continuously monitoring the situation. It is an irony and a coincidence, as it seemed like the incident (riots) that occurred during American President Trump's visit was a pre-planned -Violence," Trivedi stated.

Ami Shah's response over Delhi Violence

Seventeen days after violence took place in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As Shah spoke in the Lower House, Congress and IUML MPs staged a walkout. Shah has said that not a single communal riot took place after February 25. As the riots in Delhi have so far claimed 52 lives, the Home Minister lauded Delhi Police's effort in quelling the riots within 36 hours. He also spoke on all major criticism against him after the riots.

Refraining from giving communal colour to the riots, the Home Minister said 52 Indians lost their lives, 526 were injured and 142 houses were burnt. He also said: "We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to."

