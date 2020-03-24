'Not A Healthy Sign Of Democracy' Says Ashok Gehlot After Omar Abdullah's Release

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday called former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's release after detention as an 'unhealthy sign of democracy'. Almost eight months later, the detention of National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah was revoked on Tuesday by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities citing 'preventive measures' in the valley. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister was detained last year following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot stated that it was good to see the release of the former CM, however, added that that detainment of the leaders for standing up for their democratic rights was unfortunate. He further hoped for the release of other leaders and the return of normalcy in the valley.

Good to see former CM Omar Abdullah ji is being released; it is very unfortunate that for no reason he along with other political leaders was detained for standing up for their democratic rights. This is not a sign of healthy democracy. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 24, 2020

I hope Mehbooba Mufti ji and all leaders will be released soon and normalcy is restored at the earliest.#JammuAndKashmir — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 24, 2020

On February 6, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. On March 16, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) demanded the release of party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah meets father Farooq

First visuals of Omar Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah and family surfaced on Saturday afternoon, as the two former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir met each other after almost eight months, since the abrogation of Article 370. In visuals, the Abdullah family was seen outside Omar Abdullah's sub-jail, wherein he has been detained since the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

In visuals, the 82-year-old Srinagar MP was seen alongside his wife, daughter Safia Abdullah Khan and Omar Abdullah. Donning his shoddy, grey beard, Omar Abdullah appeared sickly in the fourth ever picture released of him since his detention. Omar Abdullah, who was the youngest minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, is undergoing detention at a government guest-house at Hari Nivas Palace in Srinagar.

