Odisha CM Urges PM Modi For National SOP To Revive Economy Post COVID-19 Lockdown

During a meeting over the exit strategy for the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement a national Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to revive India’s economic activities in the post lockdown period.

"To reboot the economic activities, the Union Government may come up with a national standard operating procedure (SOP). Our production lines are interlinked so also our value addition process, cutting across state boundaries. A national SOP will guide in a unified response in rebooting the economy," said Patnaik during a video conference with PM Modi on Monday.

With regards to the lockdown and other regulations, the Odisha CM said that the Centre should lay out broad principles and the local administration should be allowed to decentralize those principles for better implementation.

"The Union government may modify existing schemes to incentivize and actively involve the Panchayat Raj institutions in COVID-19 management. As the fight is going to be a long one, it is important that we involve panchayats for a system based response," he said.

Naveen Patnaik further suggested that smaller, scientific unit can be used to instead of districts to classify COVID-19 zones (Green, Orange, and Red areas), and allow local administration to determine the area of zoning. As the Central Government has announced the operation of passenger trains from May 12, Patnaik proposed that Railway movements can be regulated in consultation with states as it is being done for the transportation of stranded persons.

PM-CM Conference

In his fifth video interaction with Chief Ministers since the Covid-19 outbreak, PM Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of the national mood on the way forward after the extended lockdown ends on May 17.

PM Modi requested them to submit a blueprint to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown in their respective states by May 15. He stressed the need for an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise in the future.

