Which Veda Mentions The Elements Of Yoga? Know More Details Here

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21, every year, since 2015. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice or method that originated in ancient India. This practice helped and benefited people across the world to maintain a state of physical and mental well-being. Yoga is also mentioned in the Rigveda.

Rigveda mentions about the elements of yoga

The practice of yoga was originated in India. The elements of yoga are mentioned in one of the four sacred canonical texts (Å›ruti) of Hinduism known as the Vedas, Rigveda. Yoga's reference is also found in the Upanishads, an ancient Sanskrit text of spiritual teaching and ideas of Hinduism. However, according to some writings, yoga was most likely developed as a systematic study around the 5th and 6th centuries BCE, in ancient India's ascetic and Å›ramaá¹‡a movements. It is quite difficult to track down the actual emergence of yoga as the chronology of the earliest texts describing yoga-practices is unclear.

The Indian Vedas are recognised as the most sacred and treasured texts of India. They are a collection of hymns that were received by the ancient rishis (sages) as shruti, divine revelation. There are four texts that compose the Vedas: Rig-Veda, Sama-Veda, Yajur-Veda and Atharva-Veda. The reference to yoga has been mentioned in Rigveda.

The Rigveda is regarded as the oldest Veda, dating back to 1500 B.C.E. This Veda is also the most revered and important of the four. According to writings and preachers, Rigveda's combination of inspired hymns and mantras were used to invoke courage, happiness, health, peace, prosperity, success, and wisdom. Here, one also learns the Gayatri mantra. It is used today for its potent spiritual qualities and also while meditating for yoga. Rigveda also found the first use and definition of the word yoga. These verses provide the foundation and material for the remaining Vedas.

The Samaveda is purely a devotional collection of melodies (saman) used to elevate one’s consciousness. The Yajurveda is devoted entirely to the worship of the deities and the instruction for the technical aspects of ceremonies. The Atharvaveda consists of spells and charms to dispel evil, disease and misfortune.

Image credits - Canva

