PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Attacks Central Agencies; Claims 'can Detain Me Anytime'

With the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) winning over 110 seats in the recently concluded Jammu-Kashmir (J&K) polls, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, alleged that the BJP was fighting her through various Central agencies, instead of democratically through polls. Terming the ED, CBI, NIA as 'mistresses' of the Centre, Mufti condemned the recent raids and arrest of several PDP leaders, at a press conference in her Srinagar residence. The 8-phase DDC polls' result was announced today where the BJP emerged as the single-largest party - winning 75 seats.

ED conducts searches in the J&K terror financing case; Anjum Fazili under scanner

Mufti: 'Fight me politically, not via ED, CBI'

"I want to tell all BJP leaders that fight with me politically, not through NIA, ED and CBI. Democracy is about fundamental right. BJP is using these central agencies as its 'mistress' (Rakhel). This could be my last press conference, they can come and pick me up anytime," said Mufti.

Lashing out at the BJP, she alleged that they wanted to investigate her late-father's grave to ascertain the funds used for it. "They have stooped so low that they want to investigate the grave of Mufti Mohd Sayeed. They want to know the money used for it," she said.

She added, "Waheed Parra was picked up and they tried their best to turn him into a witness. They wanted him to take my name. He was tortured for a month. Yesterday many of our party members were picked up, detained. Today raids were conducted on our party colleague Anjum Fazili. Stop harassing my family & friends. Come directly to me."

Amit Shah lauds mass participation in DDC polls, thanks people for reposing faith in BJP

Gupkar alliance wins maximum seats

The results for the J&K DDC elections were announced today - with the PAGD winning 110 seats. Its constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5, and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. However, the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) could not make a substantive impact gaining only 12 seats. Independents too made a major dent with 50 seats.

The J&K administration held J&K's first-ever District Development Council polls in eight phases from November 28 to December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989 and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 enabled the setting up of District Development Councils. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, alleged that the coalition's poll candidates are being whisked away to 'secure locations' and confined to them, amid security concern. The coalition also alleged that while its candidates were not being allowed to campaign freely, BJP was allowed to do so.

