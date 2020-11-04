Omar Abdullah Mocks Donald Trump Jr's prediction Of India's 'Republican-Democrat' Sway

As the US election reaches its climax, Donald Trump Junior tweeted a map projecting the victory of his father - US President Donald Trump. Sharing the world map in the colour of Republicans and Democrats, Trump Jr showed that his father will achieve a massive victory. However, he was mocked on social media, and specially on the Indian Twitter, as he projected that J&K and North East India along with Pakistan would vote for Trump while the rest of the country would vote for Biden, along with China.

NC leader Omar Abdullah also commented on his map and has indirectly mocked New Delhi - for their friendship with Trump (referring to Howdy Modi, Namaste Trump). He also slammed Trump Jr saying that someone needs to take his colouring pencils away.

So much for the friendship with Trump Senior. Junior has placed India firmly with @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris though interestingly Jr. believes J&K & the NorthEast go against the rest of India & will vote Trump. Someone needs to take his colouring pencils away. https://t.co/AqVyX4ixdl — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 3, 2020

Prediction map of Donald Trump junior

Sparking major controversy and inviting ire on social media, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President while predicting results of the 2020 presidential elections, stated that J&K and northeast India will have a "red wave" ( the Republican Party's colour) while the rest of India would support Blue (Biden).

In the map tweeted by Trump Jr, China has been painted in blue - the colour of his rival party - as the US President has continuously criticised Beijing for the outbreak of COVID-19, souring trade ties and has claimed that voting for Biden means voting for China. Apart from China, the map suggested that New York, California, Mexico, Liberia, Sri Lanka, Cuba and India would back 77-year-old Biden. While several users on social media pointed out that the US is not the world, others mocked him saying that Trump Jr might have confused India for Iran.

The Election Day

As the election day comes to a close, Trump has won Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia while Biden has won in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island. In a last-minute pitch to voters, Trump stated that the American economy under his administration has been the fastest-growing while Biden pitched to the American people that there would be no red states and blue states if he wins - there would only be the United States of America - essentially that he would not distinguish between Republican and Democratic states.

Millions of voters braved coronavirus concerns and occasional long lines on Tuesday to choose between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in an epic election that will influence how the US confronts everything from the pandemic to race relations for years to come. Those who turned out in person joined 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73 per cent of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.

No major problems arose on Tuesday, outside the typical glitches of a presidential election. Some polling places opened late, robocalls provided false information to voters in Iowa and Michigan, and machines or software malfunctioned in some counties in the battleground states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas. The cybersecurity agency at the Department of Homeland Security said there were no outward signs by midday of any malicious activity.

