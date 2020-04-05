'In All COVID-19 News', Omar Abdullah Points Out Mehbooba Mufti's 8 Months Of Detention

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday pointed out PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's detention that completed 8 months today. Omar Abdullah had also been detained since the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisational Bill, 2019, but was released on March 24. He was also slapped with the Public Safety Act on February 6.

However, Mehbooba Mufti continues to stay in detention along with other leaders, including Shah Faesal and Sajad Lone. Taking to Twitter, Abdullah highlighted the 'immoral and unjustified' detention of Mehbooba Mufti asserting that the government had detained the leaders out of spite as they can get away with it.

In all the #Covid_19 news let’s not lose sight of the fact that today @MehboobaMufti, Sagar Sahib & others complete 8 months of a totally immoral & unjustified detention. The government has detained them out of spite simply because it could get away with it. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2020

Ever since his release, Abdullah has made strong pitches over the release of the detained leaders saying that it is "callous and cruel" of the government to detain her and others. Earlier, he also mentioned that their detention was never "justified" but now even more as a 3-week lockdown has been imposed.

Omar Abdullah released

Omar was released on March 24, from his detention after he was detained last year following the abrogation of Article 370. He was also slapped with the Public Safety Act on February 6. After his release, amid coronavirus outbreak, he said, "On a lighter note if anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lockdown I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order." He also added that he will do everything in his individual capacity to help the authorities overcome the challenge of coronavirus.

Kashmir leaders in detention

The Kashmiri leaders were placed under detention, citing 'preventive measure' on August 5, prior to the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisational Bill, 2019. While several minor politicians have been released in a phased manner by the administration, political leaders Ali Mohammed Sagar, Naeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madani, and Hilal Lone have been charged under the PSA along with Mufti.

On February 6, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. On March 16, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) demanded the release of party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. According to PDP Member of Parliament Nazeer Ahmed Laway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of the two leaders' release.

