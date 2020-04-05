'Uddhav Thackeray Has Been A Revelation'; Omar Abdullah Lauds Maharashtra CM

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah on Sunday took to Twitter and commended Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Omar Abdullah lauded the efforts taken by Thackeray amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Uddhav Thackeray has been addressing the issues in Maharashtra where the coronavirus cases have seen a massive surge.

Omar Abdullah on Uddhav Thackeray handling COVID-19 crisis

In his Twitter post, Omar Abdullah termed the Shiv Sena supremo's leadership during the ongoing pandemic a 'revelation'.

#UddhavThackeray has been a revelation. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2020

However, Omar Abdullah is not the only one who has appreciated Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier on Saturday, lyricist, and writer Javed Akhtar too hailed Thackeray and remarked him for handling the situation.

Maharashtra Govt under leadership of CM Uddhav Thackray needs to be congratulated for handling the Covid 19 with clear directives. My salute . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 4, 2020

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same as the state recorded the highest number of cases at 423 cases, with 19 deaths.

