On Cong Foundation Day, Rahul Gandhi Hails 'selfless Contribution' Of Members Through Ages

The Indian National Congress on Saturday marked 135 years of the party's foundation. To mark the occasion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and acknowledged the selfless contribution made by millions of Congress workers through ages. He also informed about attending the flag hoisting ceremony at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, New Delhi, and later participating in a public rally in Guwahati, Assam.

Today is the 135th #CongressFoundationDay.

I will attend the flag hoisting ceremony at the AICC this morning & later a public rally in Guwahati, Assam.



On our foundation day, let us acknowledge the selfless contribution of millions of Congress men & women through the ages. pic.twitter.com/EmtvImZrJr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2019

INC Marks 135 years of foundation

Taking to Twitter on their 135th foundation day, Congress claimed that since the day of foundation, India comes first for the party.

Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement & for all the days to come, India comes first.#CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/jiw5DPOWoE — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019

They also shared a video that highlighted the journey of the Congress party right from its foundation in 1885 to the formation of a coalition government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress. #CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/lXEqzSwFUG — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019

‘Save Constitution- Save India’ Flag March on foundation day

On its 135th foundation day, Congress will hold flag marches carrying the message of 'Save Constitution - Save India' across all capital cities of the country to mark the Foundation Day of the party. According to the press statement released by the party, it will also read the preamble of the constitution.

The party's press statement said, " In addition to the customary flag hoisting in state capitals, and flag marches across the country, the state chiefs of the party will also read the preamble of the constitution at public meetings scheduled to take place today."

It further said, "In the last few days, there have been widespread protests in colleges, universities, and prominent institutions across the country against the government’s decision to implement NRC/CAA. Faced by this massive backlash, the PM and Home Minister have indulged in characteristic doublespeak, and are now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through NPR."

About the Indian National Congress

The Indian National Congress came into existence on December 28, 1885. Seventy-two social reformers, journalists and lawyers congregated for the first session of the Indian National Union at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College, Bombay, where the conference was renamed as the Indian National Congress.

