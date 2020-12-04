On Rajinikanth Political Entry, Markandey Katju Not Convinced With Khushboo's 'exuberance'

The big announcement finally came on Thursday as Rajinikanth revealed that he will be launching his political party and contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections next year. Apart from his die-hard fans who exulted over the news, there were numerous celebrities who were also happy with the development, one of them being Bharatiya Janata Party leader and his former co-star Khushboo Sundar. Her excitement, however, did not please former Supreme Court justice Markandey Katju.

Markandey Katju not excited about Rajinikanth's political venture

Moments after Rajinikanth tweeted about announcing his party on December 31, and that it will be launched formally in January, Khushboo Sundar was one of the first to respond. The actor-politician shared her delight about the Petta star 'finally taking the plunge' into politics, while expressing confidence that he will do the best of his abilities 'like always.'

Dearest @rajinikanth Sir. Great to know you are finally taking the plunge. Wishing you all the very best in your new role. Like always, very sure you will do to the best of your abilities. Good luck to you Sir. 💐💐💐👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏❤ — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 3, 2020

Katju, however, wondered what was it about Rajinikanth that made her 'so exuberant'. He then asked if Rajinikanth had an idea to 'solve the massive problems of the people' of Tamil Nadu, being convinced that the actor could not do so. Katju also wrote that despite being 'highly intelligent people', Tamilians were 'stupid in their fascination for film stars.'

What is there in Rajnikant which makes u so exuberant ? Does he have any idea of how to solve d massive problems of d people ? I think he has none. Tamilians r a highly intelligent people. But de seem stupid in der fascination for film stars — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) December 3, 2020

Khushboo then replied that one had to live in Tamil Nadu to understand the 'euphoria' of people with stars. She wrote that he had to be 'here' to know that Rajinikanth had not become a star by fluke.

With all due respect Sir, you have to live in TamilNadu to understand the euphoria the stars have with public. N what is there in Rajinikant? Try asking tat question once you are here. You won't have to wait for long to know that. Aise hi @rajinikanth sabse bade star nahin hain😊 https://t.co/ULBtZ7caqg — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 3, 2020

Katju then wrote that he had lived, studied and had friends in Tamil Nadu, even serving as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court and being aware of the politicial situation in TN.

I lived in Tamilnadu before u were even born. I was student of Annamalai University in 1967-68, and once again lived in Tamilnadu in 2004-2005 as Chief Justice of Madras High Court. I have many friends in Tamilnadu and am in close touch with d state & know about conditions there — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) December 3, 2020

Khushboo Sundar stressed that she was not meaning to offend, but only highlighting the charisma of a superstar.

I definitely know that Sir. Wasn't meant to offend you. Just to make you understand the charisma of the Superstar. He is not called one without a reason. 😊 https://t.co/W9d23Yzjtd — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 3, 2020

Rajinikanth's venture into politics

Three years after announcing that he was venturing into politics, Rajinikanth announced in a tweet that he will be contesting the State Elections due in April-May next year.

"In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu", Rajinikanth's statement on Twitter read.

