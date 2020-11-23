BJP leader Kushboo Sundar 'arrested then released' during Vel Yatra, fires strong message

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kushboo Sundar said she was arrested for her participation in the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ that has led to a face-off between BJP and the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in Tamil Nadu. The actor-politician revealed that she and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan were then released. She sent a strong message to the TN government that arrests won’t dampen their spirits in their journey to Thiruchendur, where the Vel Yatra is slated for a grand conclusion.

READ: BJP Leader Kushboo Sundar Opens Up On Accident, Says 'hope There Is No Foul Play'

Kushboo Sundar says she was arrested then released over VetriVel Yatra

A huge crowd gathered at Tirupur for BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra on Sunday. The newly inducted leader of the party, Kushboo Sundar participated in the event along with Pon Radhakrishnan. Sharing pictures, she wrote that sharing the dias with the former Union Minister was an ‘honour.’

She also wrote that ‘nothing’ could stop them and that they were on their way to achieve what they aimed for, which was to win Tamil Nadu and the hearts and trust of the people. Kushboo Sundar expressed confidence of the support from people.

The crowd at #tirupur for #VelYaatrai was outstanding. Sharing the dias with Aiyya @PonnaarrBJP was an honor. @BJP4India is @BJP4TamilNadu Nothing can stop us. We are on our way achieve what we aim at. To win #TN n to win the hearts n trust of the people here. People are with us. pic.twitter.com/SNauLo5uoy — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 22, 2020

READ: 'Sends Out A Very Positive Signal': BJP's Khusbu Sundar On Amit Shah's TN Visit

In her next tweet, she wrote about being arrested then released. She added that despite any number of arrests, they will continue their journey towards Thiruchendur with more ‘vigor, energy and confidence.’

We, me and Aiyya @PonnaarrBJP avl were arrested for participating in #VelYaatrai in #tirupur Released now. Arrest us as many times as you can, we shall continue our journey towards #Thiruchendur with more vigor, energy and confidence. @BJP4TamilNadu @BJP4India @Murugan_TNBJP — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 22, 2020

Kushboo Sundar on Vel Yatra

Kushboo’s car recently had met with an accident when she was on her way to the VetriVel Yatra on November 18.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on the accident, she had opened up on the idea behind Vel Yatra and hit out at the Opposition parties for politicising it.

"The Vel yatra is something the BJP believes in and are taking it forward. We are not forcing it. It’s like praying to god and having festivals," she had said. "We are going to various places where Lord Murugan stayed, finally going to Tiruchendur, ending the yatra on December 7. The Opposition is saying it is an imposition. It is not, it is open for all," Kushboo added. She continued, "Everything can’t be made political.The BJP has better things to do. The Prime Minister is doing his best for the country and we are fighting issues like COVID-19," she added.

The Vel Yatra was making headlines amid Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent two-day visit to the state for 2021 elections planning, in which Kushboo Sundar was also a part of the interaction.

Kushboo was previously detained briefly when she had gone to protest Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalava's comments about women, citing the Manusmriti.

Arrested.. been taken in police van. we will fight till our last breath for the dignity of women. H'ble PM @narendramodi ji has always spoken about the safety of women and we walk on his path. We will never bow down to the atrocities of few elements out there. BHARAT MATA KI JAI! pic.twitter.com/71CKjFewri — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) October 27, 2020

READ: BJP Neta Kushboo Sundar's Car Meets With Accident Enroute Vel Yatra; Says 'police Probing'

READ: Kushboo Sundar, Ishkaran Bhandari Take Swipe At Congress Over RJD's 'picnic' Jibe