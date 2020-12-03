On Rajinikanth's Political Entry, Swamy Sees Battle Against Sasikala; Opines On BJP's Fate

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy predicted VK Sasikala to be a key opponent for Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, who announced the launch of his party in January 2021. Reacting to the Kollywood superstar's announcement on Thursday, Subramanian Swamy said that it was good that the 'will he or will not' debate surrounding Rajinikanth's political plunge was over. The BJP MP predicted the key battle to take place between Rajinikanth and Jayalalithaa's former aide VK Sasikala - who is scheduled to be released from the Parappana Aghrahara prison in February.

Subramanian Swamy predicts Rajinikanth's key opponent

Good that “will he or will he not” about Rajnikant joining politics has ended. The key battle will be probably between Rajnikanth and Sasikala. BJP will be in a dilemma — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 3, 2020

Rajinikanth to launch party in January

After ending the suspense over his political plunge on Thursday, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth noted that the time had arrived for political change in Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth revealed that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 following which the party will be launched in January 2021. Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence after his announcement on Twitter, Rajinikanth vowed to not go back on his words regarding his political plunge and said that his victory or defeat would be that of the people.

"I had told on 31 December 2017 itself. At that time it was the local municipality elections. I wanted to contest then. I had said I will start a party before the state assembly elections and that I will contest in all 234 seats", Rajinikanth said, speaking to reporters.

Elaborating on the delay in his announcement, Rajinikanth said that he was medically advised by his doctors against campaigning in public during the Coronavirus pandemic. The Kollywood superstar further that he had decided to take the political plunge for the people and hence he would be the happiest if his life was lost while working for them. Rajinikanth vowed to not go back on his promise and noted that the need for a political change was certain in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth's entry into politics

In 2017, Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, at a time when Tamil Nadu faced a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. However, he did not contest the Lok Sabha polls last year. While Kamal Hassan launched his party Makkal Nidhi Maiyyam, Rajinikanth has not announced a party, instead reiterated that he will work for people of Tamil Nadu. He had, last year, launched his own website 'rajinimandram.org' and a party logo. In a video message to his fans, the superstar had appealed to them to register to the website and help him develop Tamil Nadu. There were also reports then that suggested that Rajnikanth was in talks with Hassan.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and lost the assembly polls in 2016 as well. Roping in poll-strategist Prashant Kishor for the upcoming elections, Stalin-led DMK hopes to return to power in the state. Meanwhile, the relation between the state units of ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained over issues of 'Vel Yatra' though Amit Shah's recent visit put speculations of any discord to rest with the parties affirming the continuance of their alliance.

