On Star Wars Day, Congress Attacks Its Political Opponents With Jedi Master Yoda's Wisdom

Congress in a veiled attack on its opponents quoted Star Wars character Yoda, saying that in the end "cowards are those who follow the dark side." "Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering," they quoted Yoda's famous words on May 4 which is celebrated as the Star Wars Day by the fans of the franchise. It has been derived from one of the most iconic catchphrases 'May the force be with you", becoming -- 'May the fourth be with you'.

“In the end, cowards are those who follow the dark side.” - Yoda#StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/0SS6np0F6N — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2020

Congress Attacks Govt & Rail Ministry

The attack by the Congress citing Star Wars comes at a time when it has also attacked the government over who will bear expenses for the migrant labourers' travel to their home states by trains, which has now begun across the country. The Railway ministry has clarified that the Centre will bear 85% of the cost, while states will bear 15%, and the migrants themselves will have to pay nothing.

"Our workers and labourers are the ambassadors of our nation’s growth. When our Government can recognise its responsibility by arranging free air travel for our citizens stranded abroad when the Government can spend nearly Rs.100 crores on transport and food etc. for just one public programme in Gujarat when the Rail Ministry has the largesse to donate Rs. 151 Crores to the PM’s Corona fund, then why can’t these essential members of our nation’s fabric be given a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free rail travel, at this hour of acute distress?" the Congress President said, announcing that the Pradesh Congresses will bear this cost.

The Congress attack was followed by a clarification that migrant labourers would not be charged for their travel:

Indian Railways is running Shramik special trains keeping berths empty in each coach to maintain social distancing. The trains are returning empty from destinations under lock & key. Free food and bottled water is being given to migrants by railways: Railway Ministry Sources pic.twitter.com/MJKnI28jxn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Railways is charging only standard fare for this class from State Governments which is just 15% of the total cost incurred by Railways. Railways is not selling any tickets to migrants and is only boarding passengers based on lists provided by States: Railway Ministry Sources https://t.co/TiPKcBBTHZ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

