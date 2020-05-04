Star Wars Day 2020: Binge Watch The Space-opera Franchise In Chronological Order

Star Wars movies have been part of one of the most influential film franchises ever released. The movie has die-hard fans from all over the globe. For all those Star Wars geeks, May 4th seems to be a special day as it is also known as Star Wars Day. This day is celebrated to make sure that George Lucas's Star Wars media franchise gets the appreciation it deserves. Also, May 4 is selected as a pun on the catchphrase, "May the Force be with you" as "May the Fourth be with you". Well, this Stars Wars Day 2020 could just be the perfect day to binge-watch the series from start to end. Here is the proper chronological order to binge-watch the famous Star Wars movies.

Star Wars movies in chronological order to binge

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

A New Hope

Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

Star Wars Day history

Since the day managed to gain popularity, The Walt Disney Company has been officially observing the holiday with several Star Wars events and festivities at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Disney has managed to buy the rights of all Lucas’ film, including the rights to Star Wars, in late 2012. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is soon going to be available on Disney+ on May 4th.The first organised celebration of Star Wars Day happened in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Toronto Underground Cinema in the year 2011. Its festival has events like an Original Trilogy Trivia Game Show, a costume contest with celebrity judges, and the web's best tribute films, mash-ups, parodies, and remixes on the big screen.

