'Only Rajinikanth Can Exit Politics Without Entering,' Quips Singhvi On Political Pullback

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he won't be entering politics, citing health reasons, adding that he will continue to work for people. Taking a dig at Rajinikanth, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday said that only he can "exit politics without entering it", deploying a theme of impossibility that is widely associated with Rajini in his filmstar capacity.

'Only Rajinikanth can exit politics without entering it'

Another Congress MP Karti Chidambaram issued a similar response to Rajinikanth's decision of not forming his political party. . Reacting to the Kollywood actor's post, Chidambaram wrote on Twitter, "Ok. Noted".

His decision drew varied reactions with some saying it would affect the BJP while others, including fellow actor-politician Kamal Haasan, expressing disappointment. While the AIADMK made little of the star's announcement, Haasan expressed "slight disappointment" over his 'friend' backing away but insisted his health was of primary concern.

RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy, considered close to the actor, said Rajinikanth "will make a political impact on TN. Like in 1996." AIADMK spokesperson RM Babu Murugavel recalled he had said in 2017 itself that the actor will not enter politics. "Irrespective of his presence in the electoral field, the AIADMK will not be affected," he told PTI.

However, senior party leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar wished "dear brother" Rajinikanth a long life and expressed confidence the actor will extend support to AIADMK. DMK MP Kanimozhi said many wanted the actor to get back to good health and act in films and that it was her desire too.

'I will serve the people'

In a massive development on Tuesday, actor-politician Rajinikanth announced that he will not be starting his political party, citing health concerns. "Without entering electoral politics, I will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me," Rajinikanth's statement read.

He indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now. "Therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement," the 70-year-old actor said, days after he said he will float his own outfit in January and face the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth on Sunday was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19, as mentioned in his letter.

