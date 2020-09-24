32 Lok Sabha MPs Write To President; Want Centre's Cultural Studies Committee Dissolved

Members of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind appealing him to dissolve the cultural study committee which was set up by the Union Ministry of Culture. This comes after Minister of Culture Prahlad Patel announced in the Parliament that the cultural committee has been formed to conduct a study on the origin and evolution of Indian culture dating back to 12,000 years.

The 32 Lok Sabha MPs opined that India's pluralism played an important role in the evolution of the Indian culture and added that such pluralism couldn't be seen in the selection of the 16 members which have formed the part of the committee to conduct the studies.

"There are no South Indians, North-east Indians, minorities, Dalits or women. Almost all the members of the said committee belong to certain specific social groups which are in top of the caste hiercharchy of the Indian society," the letter read.

READ | Following Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Also Adjourned Sine Die 8 Days Ahead Over COVID Scare

'Distortion of history'

The letter also highlighted that none of the researchers of South Indian languages, including Tamil were in the group, despite Tamil being an ancient language and recognised as a classical language by the Central Government.

The MPs also doubted the "intention of the constitution of the committee neglecting gender sensitivities and diverse nationalities and social groups in the country." They also felt the composition of the committee may not have a scientific outlook leading to distortion of history and defeating the very purpose of the study.

READ | BSP Replaces Party's Deputy Leader In Lok Sabha

The letter by 32 Lok Sabha Members:

READ | Lok Sabha Passes Jammu And Kashmir Official Languages Bill

READ | After RS Boycott, Opposition Follows Suit In Lok Sabha; Farm Bills Remain Sticking Issue