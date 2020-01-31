Opposition Leaders To Meet Ahead Of Parliament Session; Discuss Jamia, CAA, NPR

After the horrifying incident of firing at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University a day before, leaders of several opposition parties will meet in the national capital on Friday to discuss the incident ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament. The leaders are also expected to discuss matters like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the ongoing agitation against it across India.

Opposition meet at 9:30 am

The opposition meeting is scheduled at 9:30 am in Parliament and will involve discussions to corner the government over several pressing issues. Sources said the leaders of parties opposed to CAA will discuss their strategy to take on the government during the session on various issues.

Budget session

The Budget Session will commence on Friday with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. The address in the Central Hall of Parliament is scheduled at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence.

The budget session will be held in two phases. The first will be in the upcoming Parliament session, which will go from January 31, 2020, to February 11, 2020. The second phase will go on from March 2, 2020, to April 3, 2020. According to reports, there will be a 19-day recess so that the standing committees may prepare their reports and reconsider grants.

Agenda on table

The Centre's legislative plan for the Budget session of Parliament comprises of 45 bills and seven financial items, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed on Thursday. He also sought cooperation from all parties for the smooth functioning of the two Houses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed with the demand of MPs about a discussion on the current economic situation of the country.

(With ANI inputs) (Photo for representation, credit: PTI)

