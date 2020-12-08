Opposition Leaders To Meet President Kovind At 5 Pm On Dec 9 Amid Protest Over Farm Laws

A group of key leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday to express their opposition to the three farm laws cleared by the Parliament. Confirming this development on Tuesday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury stated that over 20 political parties have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh. While mentioning that representatives of 11 parties wanted to meet the President, Yechury revealed that the Rashtrapati Bhavan had permitted only 5 leaders for the meeting owing to the COVID-19 protocol.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK's TR Baalu and a CPI representative are expected to be a part of the opposition delegation. Maintaining that the farm laws had been passed in Parliament in a "brazen anti-democratic manner", the opposition parties have alleged that this would pave the way for destroying Indian agriculture and the scrapping of the MSP. According to them, this was tantamount to mortgaging agriculture to the caprices of multi-national and domestic corporates.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury remarked, "We have sought time from the President. The entire country knows that more than 20 political parties have extended support to the farmers’ protest on repealing the black laws and today’s Bharat Bandh. But as per the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they do not give permission to more than 5 persons (for a meeting with the President) as per the COVID protocol. We have asked them to increase the limit."

A joint delegation of Opposition parties will meet President Kovind tomorrow at 5 pm. The delegation will include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and others. Due to COVID19 protocol, only 5 people have been allowed to meet him: Sitaram Yechury, CPI (Marxist)#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/jHlfeQRWsW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Talks with farmer leaders to continue

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. Multiple farmers' unions are participating in the Bharat Bandh. On Wednesday, the Centre will hold the 6th round of talks with farmer leaders to resolve the ongoing standoff.

