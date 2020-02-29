Arvind Kejriwal Reviews Relief Operations For Those Affected In Northeast Delhi Violence

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting with government officials to discuss the relief operations in the violence-hit areas of North-East Delhi. Kejriwal stated the need of the hour was to ensure communal harmony prevailed among communities and to make sure that people who had fled their homes in fear of riots, return back.

"We have held a review meeting with all department officials. Our first priority is to bring the lives of people on track. Violence has stopped now. Many people have left their houses. They should return. Our intention is to ensure communal harmony among communities," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Kejriwal announces more ex-gratia

Kejriwal also announced that over 69 forms claiming ex gratia had been submitted to the administration which would be disbursed by Sunday. Yesterday the Delhi CM had announced that Rs 25,000 cash as will be given to those whose houses have been burnt completely or substantially in the violence that broke out on February 23.

"We have received 69 forms from the people who claimed ex gratia. They will get an initial ex gratia amount by tomorrow. Ex gratia amount is given to the kin of the dead, injured, and the people whose houses were burnt fully or partially," said Kejriwal.

Apart from that around 18 Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) have been appointed in four violence-affected divisions to do an assessment of the losses. The SDMs will be responsible for ensuring that ex gratia reaches each violence-affected house. Further, the Delhi CM has also announced accommodation facilities for people whose houses have been burnt in the violence.

"Food arrangements have been made. We have made stay facilities in night shelters and community shelters for the people whose hoses were burnt," said the Delhi CM.

Sisodia on schools, exams in NE Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also present at the meeting gave an update of the examinations in schools situated in North-east Delhi. The education minister stated that in-house exams in schools have been postponed till March 7.

"No government school was burnt. Only one private school was burnt. In-house exams in schools have been postponed till March 7. We have requested the CBSE to consider postponing exams as students are in trauma right now. All government, government-aided and private recognized schools of North-East Delhi district will remain closed for students till March 7, 2020," said Manish Sisodia.

(With ANI Inputs)