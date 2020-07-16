'Our Fight Against Such Injustice', Rahul Gandhi, NCP Slam Guna Farmers' Brutal Thrashing

Following the shocking incident where a farmer couple attempted suicide by consuming pesticides in front of the police authorities, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issued a statement saying that the party's fight was precisely against such forms of injustice. "Our fight is against this way of thinking and injustice," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Congress' alliance partner in Maharashtra, the NCP also responded to the incident with NCP leader Majeed Memon asking Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to 'explain the lapse' and 'total disregard of the law' by the policemen.

Again in MP a dalit farmer couple is publicly beaten with baton by handful cops showing total disregard to Rule of law by khaki clad men. Will CM Shivraj Chauhan explain the lapse ? — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) July 16, 2020

Farmer couple attempts suicide

In a shocking incident, a Dalit farmer couple attempted suicide on Tuesday by consuming pesticide in front of police officers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, as per reports. Reports stated that police had allegedly tried to destroy the couple's crops from government-owned land, which was illegally occupied by the couple. Visuals shared across social media appear to show the couple's children present at the scene.

The police, however, have claimed that the video circulating showing the officers beating a couple in Guna is edited. They have stated that the couple shown in the video were locals who were stopping the police from transporting the farmer duo who had attempted suicide to a hospital.

Shortly after the horrifying video of the couple went viral, CM Shivraj Chouhan ordered the transfer of Guna's district collector and Police superintendent immediately. Following up on this, the Madhya Pradesh CM also ordered a high-level investigation into the matter to ensure that such kind of police brutality is not encouraged. Both husband and wife have been admitted to a government hospital, with the wife reportedly critical.

