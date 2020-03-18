Coronavirus Outbreak: Owaisi Asks PM To ‘practice What He Preaches’; Seeks Curtailing Parl

Slamming the continued functioning of the Parliament, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the government is advising the citizens but is not following its own advice, amid the pandemic spread of Coronavirus. He added that it was not just a matter of 700 MPs but also the 4000 employees in the premises who were at work. Stating that while the Prime Minister has taken precautions in his own residence, he was not practicing his own advice by endangering those in the parliament.

Mr Prime Minister should practice what he preaches pic.twitter.com/Jc7zO74t7u — AIMIM (@aimim_national) March 18, 2020

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Parliament will not be curtailed and will run till April 3 as per the schedule. Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting, he expressed disappointment over messages by some MPs asking for curtailment of the ongoing session due to coronavirus outbreak. He also asked the Parliamentarians to visit their respective constituencies to make people aware of the disease.

Speaking to reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "In the meeting today, Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses and those working at seaports and airports. He also appreciated the role of electronic and print media for spreading awareness about COVID-19." The second part of the budget session of Parliament is underway and is scheduled to continue till April 3.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 151 with three deaths ant 14 discharged throughout the country. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

