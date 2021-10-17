Amid the rising cases of targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the BJP questioning why it was planning to schedule NSA-level talks with Pakistan when soldiers and civilians were being martyred daily in the UT. Speaking to ANI, the AIMIM chief accused the BJP of having 'no stable foreign policy' and remarked that if targeted killings in J&K were not put to an end immediately, they would be replicated across the country.

His remarks came after sources revealed that India is expected to hold an NSA-level, in-person dialogue with neighbours on Afghanistan. The high-level security talks, organised by the National Security Council Secretariat, will welcome countries like Russia, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The invitation of Pakistan, which has been accused of openly aiding the Taliban, has drawn the ire of the Opposition.

"We are seeing that civilians are being killed, every day there are killings. Our soldiers are being killed. What does it mean to have talks with NSAs? If you don't stop valley killings, it will replicate in every corner of the country," said Asaduddin Owaisi.

"Why did we accept ceasefire on LoC? Our soldiers are getting martyred, labourers are being killed., what will you discuss with the NSA now? The BJP has no stable foreign policy. What will happen if you talk to them in such an environment?" he questioned.

Speaking about the India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE, he said, "When there are killings of poor labourers, India-Pakistan match is secured. BJP will have to answer these questions."

More tragetted killings in J&K

For the past few weeks, Kashmiri Pandits, non-locals and civilians are being attacked by terrorists in J&K. The cases started after, a prominent Kashmir Pandit, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was murdered outside his pharmacy in Srinagar on October 5. Within an hour, a non-local street vendor in Srinagar and a civilian in Bandipora district were shot dead. Within 36 hours of these attacks, two teachers were shot dead in Idgah Sangam Danimar, Srinagar. On Sunday, two more non-local labourers- Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev- were gunned down by terrorists at Wanpoh in the Kulgam district, taking the total number of recent targetted killings to 11.