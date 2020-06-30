Owaisi Mocks PM Modi's Extension Of Free Ration Scheme, Says 'should've Spoken On China'

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, June 30, mocked PM Modi's announcement of PMGKAY extension, set to benefit over 80 crore Indians till November. He contended that the PM had spoken on providing 1 kg of Chana to every eligible household instead of talking about the faceoff with China at the LAC. At the same time, Owaisi sarcastically observed that the extension of the free food scheme was necessary as many people belonging to the working class had been left without food during the nationwide lockdown, which he described as "unplanned". On this occasion, the AIMIM supremo also chided PM Modi for not listing the festivals of all religions during his speech.

.@PMOIndia aaj China par bolna tha, bol gaye CHANA par. Which was also necessary since your unplanned lockdown had left many working people without food.



Also noticed that you listed many festivals in coming months but missed Baqr Eid? Chaliye, phir bhi aapko peshgi Eid Mubarak — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 30, 2020

Free ration scheme for poor extended

Addressing the people of the nation earlier in the day, PM Modi declared that the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be extended to the end of November. This implies that over 80 crore persons shall get 5 kg of rice or wheat-free of cost in the months of July, August, September, October, and November as well. Moreover, every eligible household under the scheme shall be entitled to 1 kg of chana per month.

The PM noted that more than Rs.90,000 crore would be allocated additionally for this expansion of this scheme. He thanked the farmers and the hardworking taxpayers for facilitating this assistance to the poor. Incidentally, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on June 22 had demanded the extension of distribution of free foodgrains to the poor till September.

PM Modi remarked, "The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be extended till Diwali and Chhat Puja, i.e till the end of November. This implies that this scheme giving free ration to 80 crore people will be applicable even in the months of July, August, September, October and November. The government will provide more than 80 crore people with 5 kg wheat or rice. Moreover, every household shall be given 1 kg chana free of cost. More than Rs.90,000 crore will be spent on the expansion of this scheme."

