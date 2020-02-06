Owaisi Plays With Fire Over Shaheen Bagh; Divines Offhand 'Jallianwala Bagh' Comparison

Amid the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday openly fearmongered making an offhand speculative prediction of the protestors being shot in an effort to make them vacate the site. This statement from Owaisi comes against the backdrop of the shooting incidents that have been taking place in the National Capital, over which significant politics is currently ongoing.

Owaisi was asked about there allegedly being indications from the government that after February 8, when Delhi goes to polls, Shaheen Bagh will be cleared.

In reply, he said, "Might be they will shoot them, they might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. This might happen. BJP minister gave a statement to 'shoot a bullet'. The government must give an answer as (to) who is radicalising."

Further opining about NPR and NRC, Owaisi demanded answers from the government, and further questioned the expenditure of Rs. 3900 crore for NPR.

"Government must give a clear cut answer that till 2024 NRC will not be implemented. Why are they spending Rs 3900 crore for NPR? I feel this way because I was a History student. Hitler during his reign conducted census twice and after that he pushed the jews in a gas chamber. I don't want our country (to) go in that way.

Owaisi has earlier also made Hitler and Mussolini analogies, though while he has touted his knowledge of history, his arguments have been violently presumptive to say the least. His shooting reference was to an incident involving Anurag Thakur wherein the chant 'Desk Ke Gaddaron Ko... Goli Maaro' was raised.

AIMIM leader and spokesperson Waris Pathan on Wednesday made a sensational admission pertaining to the protests happening in Mumbai's Nagpada area. The AIMIM leader openly confessed about his involvement as an organiser in the anti-CAA protests at Mumbai Bagh - dubbed the city's 'Shaheen Bagh', adding further credence to the claims that the protests have had more than an element of political sponsorship, as opposed to the 'organic' claim that was earlier made.

