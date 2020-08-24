Owaisi Rubs Salt In Ghulam Nabi Azad's Wounds As Rahul Accuses Him Of Colluding With BJP

On Monday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad after the latter offered to resign from Congress, following Rahul Gandhi's remark. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi levelled a massive allegations during the CWC meeting where he said that the dissenting party members who wrote the letter asking Sonia Gandhi to step down as the interim president are "in cahoots with the BJP".

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi took a dig at Azad over apparent 'slavery' with the party for 45 years. Further taking an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi said that anyone opposing 'Janeudhari leadership' will be branded B-Team. His reference is to being termed as the BJP's B-team for years.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have since attempted a u-turn, seemingly apologising to Kapil Sibal, and attempting to blame the media.

READ: Congress CWC Live Updates: Rahul undertakes damage control; offers explanation to Sibal

Ghulam Nabi Azad offers to resign

Following Rahul Gandhi's statement, senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the signatories of the letter, even offered to resign if the former's statement turns out to be true, sources said. As per inputs, this could lead to a mass resignation within Congress ranks. Over 123 leaders have written two letters seeking new leadership within party ranks.

Republic TV sources said that the reason behind the rebellious attitude of the old leaders for Rahul Gandhi is that the Wayanad MP wants new CWC by dissolving the old one. He also wants to replace the old General Secretaries with the new ones, sources said. Sources also said that following Rahul Gandhi's allegations, four party leaders went offline.

READ: Rahul & Sonia Gandhi cornered at CWC; '100 leaders to quit Cong' after BJP collusion claim

Rahul questions timing of the letter

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the letter and asked why was the letter (over party leadership) sent at a time when Sonia Gandhi was admitted in the hospital. He said that the letter to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership was written at a time when the Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis.

The Wayanad MP said that the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media, sources added. Sources said that at the beginning of the meeting, Sonia Gandhi asked the CWC to relieve her as interim party chief. However, ex-PM Manmohan Singh and AK Antony urged her to continue.

READ: 'Gandhis and Vadras only eligible candidates': BJP takes sly dig at Congress President row

READ: Ghulam Nabi Azad offers to resign over Rahul's BJP collusion claim at CWC; Sibal hits out