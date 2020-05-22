Chidambaram Uses Refresh Lag To Claim 'discrepancy' In ICMR & Health Min's Covid Figures

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the Centre by highlighting alleged discrepancy in the figures stated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

See how weird this is:



Total number of COVID19 cases in the country now at 118,447, including 66330 active cases and 3583 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare



And the dash board*

number is:

TOTAL CASES: 116,723



*Source: ICMR, M/HFW — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 22, 2020

READ | Subramanian Swamy To Sue United Nations Top Official For 'defamatory Lies' Against Him

READ | PM Modi Lands In Kolkata; Boards Chopper With CM Mamata Banerjee For Amphan Survey; Watch

Chidambaram must have seemingly noticed the lag in the updating of the latest figures on the dashboard of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. However, the Ministry Website now shows 66,330 active COVID-19 cases with 3,580 deaths due to the virus, 4855 cured and discharged while one migrated. This brings the total count of COVID-19 cases to 118,447, which doesn't show any discrepancies in the figures as said by Chidambaram.

Earlier as well, Chidambaram had slammed the Centre for the financial stimulus provided by the government, by saying that the financial package was slightly over Rs 1.86 lakh crore and not 20 lakh crores as claimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing another 'discrepancy'.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the country battles with the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. The total count of COVID-19 cases is rising by the hour. As many as 6,088 COVID-19 cases were detected across the country on Friday, making it the highest spike in 24 hours, surpassing the previous high. As many as 150 coronavirus patients succumbed to death in the last 24 hours.

States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are reporting of COVID-19 cases at an alarming rate as the financial capital and the national capital continues to possess a large number of red zones and the hotspots in the country.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Railway Ticket Bookings To Resume; Cases Soar To 1,18,447

READ | India's 2020-21 GDP Growth To Remain In Negative Category; Forex Reserves At $487 Bn: RBI