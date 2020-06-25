Don't Mess With PLA Or They'll Teach Lesson: China Stooge's Latest Quasi-'diplomatic' Rant

Amid talks to disengage the tensed situation at the LAC border, China on Wednesday issued yet another warning to India. Taking to Twitter, Hu Xijin-- China's mouthpiece Global Times editor-in-chief warned India not to "mess with PLA", otherwise "they will teach a heavier lesson." According to him, China is committed to calming down the situation with India. He further added that "New Delhi has loud voices, but it needs to restrain actions" - the tone and tenor of the statement adding further credence to the claim that the country's mouthpieces have assumed the role of quasi-diplomatic agencies.

New Delhi has loud voices, but needs to restrain actions. As far as I know, China is seriously committed to calming down the situation, and is at the same time preparing for the worst. Don't mess with PLA otherwise they will teach you a heavier lesson. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 24, 2020

This statement comes even as China sings a different tune in its statement on the WMCC meeting that took place between India and China on Wednesday.

The Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation&Coordination on #China-#India Border Affairs was held.Both sides agreed to strengthen comm. & coordination thru military&diplomatic channels,peacefully resolve relevant issues thru dialogue&consultation. https://t.co/sBAh7cT52S pic.twitter.com/YohFvio7k7 — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) June 24, 2020

Read: Canadian-Indians protest outside Chinese consulate in Vancouver; say "Back Off China"

WMCC meeting

The Working Mechanism on Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) for India-China Border held a virtual meet on Wednesday to discuss the border tensions between the two countries. The WMCC talks were headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides. During the meeting, India stressed that both sides must strictly respect the LAC. Recalling last week's conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, both sides reaffirmed that the understanding of disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by senior Commanders on June 6 should be implemented.

Read: At WMCC meeting with China, India stresses on both sides respecting LAC amid faceoff

India-China standoff

As many as 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Colonel were martyred during a violent face-off between India and China while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. 76 others suffered injuries in the clash, in which hundreds of soldiers from both sides are said to have engaged. As per the US intelligence reports, 35 Chinese soldiers have been killed, which China has denied in an increasingly questionable manner.

Meanwhile, on June 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting stated neither anyone had intruded into Indian land nor taken over any post of the country.

Read: India-China standoff: Troop reduction, signs of disengagement on the ground

Read: MHA decides to beef up presence at LAC; to deploy 40 companies of ITBP along China border